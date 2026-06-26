Top United States court also rules that would-be asylum seekers may be turned away before entering US soil

US Supreme Court rules Trump administration can end deportation protections for Haitians, Syrians Top United States court also rules that would-be asylum seekers may be turned away before entering US soil

The US Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump two major immigration victories, allowing his administration to end deportation protections for Haitians and Syrians and turn away some migrants seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border.

In one of the rulings on Thursday, the court said the administration can terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians living in the US.

TPS allows nationals from designated countries affected by conflict, natural disaster or other emergencies to live and work legally in the US and shields them from deportation.

The court said TPS is a temporary program and does not guarantee indefinite humanitarian protection.

Trump has sought to remove more than a dozen countries from the TPS program as part of his broader push for stricter immigration curbs.

Haitians were first granted TPS after the devastating 2010 earthquake, and the program was later extended amid political instability and gang violence. Syrians received TPS after civil war broke out in their country.

Immigration advocates argue that deporting Haitians and Syrians could place them at serious risk.

In a separate case, the court allowed the federal government to turn away migrants before they enter US soil and file asylum claims.

The ruling revives a policy known as “metering,” which allows border officials to make migrants wait on the Mexican side of the border. Because they do not enter US territory, they are unable to apply for asylum under US law.

The policy began under former President Barack Obama and was later rescinded.