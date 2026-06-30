High court upholds 14th Amendment principle that children born on US soil automatically receive citizenship

US Supreme Court rules against Trump order to restrict birthright citizenship High court upholds 14th Amendment principle that children born on US soil automatically receive citizenship

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against US President Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to limit automatic birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants.

In the case Trump v. Barbara, the justices addressed a high-stakes challenge to the 2025 directive.

The administration had argued that children of temporary visa holders and illegal immigrants should be excluded from the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause, claiming the current interpretation incentivizes illegal immigration.

For over a century, the constitutional phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” has been understood to grant citizenship to nearly everyone born on US soil. The court’s decision to strike down the restriction preserves this long-standing legal principle.

Trump did not immediately react to this ruling thus far.