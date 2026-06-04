There are other close races in multiple states, including for who will face off against incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass this Nov. 3

US state of California still counting votes after Tuesday primary for governor's race candidates too close to call There are other close races in multiple states, including for who will face off against incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass this Nov. 3

Primary election results for multiple US states are going down to the wire, but none more closely watched than the race for California governor, in which news outlets have not called the two top candidates who will face off in the November midterm elections to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot seek reelection due to term limits.

With 56% of the ballots counted so far from Tuesday's primary, Republican Steve Hilton (27.6%) and Democrat Xavier Becerra (25.6%) were running neck-and-neck to become the two California gubernatorial candidates to face off in the midterms. Democrat Tom Steyer was running slightly further back with 19.8% of the vote, but outlets have held off calling the race, as historically, California often has large updates in votes after election day, including mailed-in and drop-off votes, that could still affect the outcome.

Under California’s “jungle” primary system, the top two vote-getters, no matter the party, advance to the midterm elections, which means members of the same party could end up competing against each other this Nov. 3.

The congressional midterms are seen as pivotal for the second half of President Donald Trump’s current four-year term, with Trump facing low poll numbers and multiple controversies.

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass secured her spot in November’s elections to defend her seat with 35.0% of the vote, but with just 62% of the ballots counted, the second candidate’s spot is up for grabs, with Republican Spencer Pratt (29.9%) currently leading Democrat Nithya Raman (22.8%).

In California's 22nd congressional district, incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao secured his place in the November midterms with 44.5% of the vote. He awaits one of two Democratic challengers who are running neck-and-neck to secure the second candidacy, with Randy Villegas (29.8%) slightly leading Jasmeet Bains (25.7%) with 55% of precincts reporting.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Brad Shermanwill try to defend his House seat in California's 32nd congressional district by winning 36.6% of the vote in the state's all-party primary, where all candidates are on the same ballot and the top two vote-getters advance to the midterms. He will face Republican Larry Thompson, who got 36.5% of the vote.

In the race to replace former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – who is retiring at age 86 – in California's 11th congressional district, the two top vote-getters of 11 candidates in the primary were Democrats Scott Wiener (41.3%) and Connie Chan (28.6%), who will face off against each other in the November midterms.

The two top candidates in California's 48th congressional district who will head to the midterms to replace retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa are Republican Jim Desmond (41.4%) and Democrat Marni von Wilpert (19.5%).

Other hot races

In the Midwestern state of Iowa, which like most states has separate primaries for each party, the race to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Zach Lahn (38.0%) narrowly defeated US Rep. Randy Feenstra (37.2%) to win the Republican nomination. Lahn will face Democrat Rob Sand, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

In the contest to replace Feenstra – who failed in his bid to reach the election for Iowa governor – for Iowa's 4th congressional district, Democrat Dave Dawson beat his two competitors with 39.1% of the vote. He will face off against Republican Chris McGowan, who ran uncontested in the Republican primary.

In the state of Montana, the battle to fill the US Senate seat left open by incumbent Sen. Steve Daines, who withdrew from the race, comes down to Republican nominee Kurt Alme, who easily defeated his two challengers in the Republican primary with 76.2% of the vote and Democratic nominee Alani Bankhead, who was the victor among five candidates in the Democratic primary with 43.7% of the vote.

In the Southwestern state of New Mexico, the race to replace Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is term-limited, will be between former Rio Rancho Mayor Greggory Hull, who won the Republican nomination with 47.0% of the vote, and former US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who emerged victorious in the Democratic primary with 72.3% of the vote. If Haaland wins in the November midterm elections, she would become the first Native American woman to serve as governor in any US state.

In the state of New Jersey, Justin Murphy secured the Republican nomination for the US Senate with 33.3% of the vote in a close contest with three other candidates. He will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who ran opposed in the Democratic primary, in the November midterms.