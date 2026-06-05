Proposed sale to improve New Zealand’s capability to meet 'current and future warfare threats,' says department

US State Department approves possible sale of helicopters, torpedoes to New Zealand Proposed sale to improve New Zealand’s capability to meet 'current and future warfare threats,' says department

The US Department of State said on Friday that it approved possible sales of MK 54 Torpedoes and MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters to New Zealand.

The estimated total cost for helicopters is $1.5 billion, and for torpedoes is $69 million.

"The proposed sale will improve New Zealand’s capability to meet current and future warfare threats and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure," the department said.

New Zealand will have no difficulty absorbing the capabilities into its armed forces, it added.