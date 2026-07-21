‘The Nicaraguan people have the right to choose their own leaders through democratic elections,’ says Secretary of State Rubio

US slams Ortega’s vow to end elections in Nicaragua, urges international response ‘The Nicaraguan people have the right to choose their own leaders through democratic elections,’ says Secretary of State Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday slammed a declaration by Nicaragua’s president that the country will no longer hold elections, saying it “lays bare” the authoritarian nature of the country’s regime.

In a statement, Rubio said Daniel Ortega’s remarks showed that Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, also known as his co-president, “have abandoned even the pretense of popular consent.”

“The Nicaraguan people have the right to choose their own leaders through democratic elections,” Rubio said.

He called on the international community “to join forces to demonstrate to the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship that it cannot expect to maintain business as usual with other nations when it is thwarting the basic tenets of our democratic hemisphere.”

Rubio’s statement came after Ortega announced that Nicaragua would no longer hold elections, saying his government would introduce laws that would "build a wall" against the opposition through the National Assembly he controls.