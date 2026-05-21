'When we see images of Gaza—destroyed communities and desperate families—we know why people are called to action,' says Jeff Merkley

US senators slam Israeli minister's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists 'When we see images of Gaza—destroyed communities and desperate families—we know why people are called to action,' says Jeff Merkley

US Sen. Jeff Merkley condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists Wednesday, joining a growing outcry after the minister posted a video showing himself taunting them after they were detained for attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

"Ben-Gvir's treatment of these detainees is disgusting and inhumane," Merkley said on the US social media platform X.

"When we see images of Gaza—destroyed communities and desperate families—we know why people are called to action," the senator added.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen also criticized Ben-Gvir's treatment of the activists, saying the Israeli minister "should've been sanctioned by the U.S. long ago."

“This is how National Security Minister Ben-Gvir treats detainees when he knows the cameras are rolling — to say nothing of what happens to Palestinians behind closed doors. This conduct is abhorrent," he wrote on X.

Van Hollen and Merkley, both Democrats, have been among the most outspoken supporters of Palestinians in the US Senate

Their remarks came after Ben-Gvir posted the video on social media showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after he posted the minute-long video.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.