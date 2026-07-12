South Carolina Republican served in US Senate since 2003

US Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness,' office says South Carolina Republican served in US Senate since 2003

US Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday at the age of 71 following a "brief and sudden illness," his office said Sunday.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," his office said in a statement.

"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement added.

A Republican from South Carolina, Graham was elected to the Senate in 2002 and reelected in 2008, 2014, and in 2020.