US Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after 'brief and sudden illness,' office says

Diyar Guldogan
12 July 2026•Update: 12 July 2026
US Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday at the age of 71 following a "brief and sudden illness," his office said Sunday.
"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," his office said in a statement.
"Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the statement added.
A Republican from South Carolina, Graham was elected to the Senate in 2002 and reelected in 2008, 2014, and in 2020.