'Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with President-Elect Abelardo De La Espriella’s government,' says Marco Rubio

US secretary of state meets Colombian vice president-elect to discuss ties 'Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with President-Elect Abelardo De La Espriella’s government,' says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with Colombian Vice President-Elect Jose Manuel Restrepo to discuss the future of the US-Colombia relationship following recent elections, according to the State Department.

Rubio congratulated the incoming administration and affirmed that "the Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with President-Elect Abelardo De La Espriella's government to strengthen economic ties between our nations and advance bilateral and regional security cooperation," it said in a statement.

"Secretary Rubio emphasized that the Trump Administration wants to be Colombia’s partner of choice, offering transparent, high-standard options in sectors critical to U.S. and regional economic security," it added.

The meeting came as Colombia prepares for a transition of power following the recent election, with Washington seeking to deepen engagement with the incoming government on economic and security priorities.