Nearly 3-minute IRIB video shows locations Trump’s youngest son Barron, 20, is known to frequent

US Secret Service says it is aware of Iranian state TV video threatening Trump’s youngest son: Report Nearly 3-minute IRIB video shows locations Trump’s youngest son Barron, 20, is known to frequent

The US Secret Service said it is aware of an Iranian state TV video appearing to threaten Barron Trump, 20, President Donald Trump’s youngest son, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Iranian media have repeatedly threatened Trump and his family following the Feb. 28 assassination of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and family members during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

While Melania Trump has faced previous threats, this appears to be the first public threat targeting Barron.

“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring told CNN.

“Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

The nearly three-minute Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) video showed locations Barron is known to frequent, including New York’s Trump Tower, and asked: “Where to kill Barron Trump?!”

The video said people were “eagerly waiting to receive our $10 million reward.”

According to CNN, the video is part of a broader Iranian campaign targeting Trump and his family, including videos containing details about their movements and suggestions for killing family members.

Protective operations are continually adjusted based on intelligence from the Secret Service – which protects the president and his family, along with other prominent US officials and ex-officials – along with other agencies, police, and foreign governments.

While Barron Trump turned 20 this March, his siblings – Tiffany, Eric, and Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. – are all adults ranging in age from 32 to 48.