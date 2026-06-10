Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Settebello was transiting international waters toward Iran, says Central Command

US says its forces disable oil tanker in Gulf of Oman for alleged violation of blockade Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Settebello was transiting international waters toward Iran, says Central Command

US forces disabled an oil tanker late Tuesday after the vessel allegedly violated a maritime blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.

At approximately 11.14 m (0314GMT) on June 9, CENTCOM said it disabled the Palau-flagged oil tanker M/T Settebello while it was transiting the Gulf of Oman.

"A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces," it said.

CENTCOM began implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13.

It said US forces have disabled eight commercial vessels and redirected 134 as a ceasefire continues with Iran.