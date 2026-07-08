CENTCOM says it completed operation targeting air defenses, missile sites, command networks and IRGC boats in response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping

US says it hit more than 80 targets in new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran CENTCOM says it completed operation targeting air defenses, missile sites, command networks and IRGC boats in response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping

The US military said late Tuesday that it completed a new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to Tehran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces carried out offensive strikes targeting Iranian air defense systems, command-and-control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 small boats belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in and around the strategic waterway.

The strikes were conducted "as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

According to CENTCOM, the operation was aimed at degrading "Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor."

Iranian state media reported that explosions were reported early Wednesday in several areas of southern Iran.

"CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the (ceasefire) agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," it added.

Qatar on Tuesday summoned Iran's deputy ambassador in Doha to protest what it described as an Iranian attack on the Qatari-owned vessel Al Rekayyat near the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei rejected the Qatari accusation, saying Tehran remains committed to ensuring safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

“Vessels that use routes not coordinated with Iranian authorities expose themselves to risks and disrupt the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate safe traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Baqaei said.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB said on the US social media platform X, citing unnamed sources, that a Qatari oil tanker attempting to transit the Omani route through the Strait of Hormuz with US Navy support was targeted after ignoring repeated warnings from Iranian forces.

