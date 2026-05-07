US sanctions Iraqi oil official, Iran-aligned militia leaders for smuggling, terrorism Washington blacklists 5 individuals, 4 entities for alleged oil smuggling, terrorism financing

The US Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iraq's deputy oil minister and several leaders of Iranian-aligned armed groups, accusing them of exploiting Iraq's oil sector to fund terrorism and destabilize the country.

The sanctions, imposed by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), target Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly, accusing him of diverting Iraqi oil to benefit Iran and its allied militias.

Also designated was Mustafa Hashim Lazim Al-Behadili, a senior financial official for the Iranian-aligned terror group Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haq, who allegedly oversaw oil smuggling operations across southern Iraq.

Additionally, four Iraqi companies linked to Al-Behadili were blacklisted.

Two senior officials from another Iranian-backed militia, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, were sanctioned. One allegedly funneled millions of dollars to Lebanon's Hezbollah to purchase weapons shipped into Iraq.

"Like a rogue gang, the Iranian regime is pillaging resources that rightfully belong to the Iraqi people," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"Treasury will not stand idly by as Iran's military exploits Iraqi oil to fund terrorism against the United States and our partners," he added.

In a separate action, the Treasury Department updated its sanctions list to include a Cuban national and amended entries for two Cuban state-linked entities -- state-owned firm GAESA and state nickel mining company MOA NICKEL SA.

All assets held by the designated individuals and entities in the US are immediately frozen, and American citizens and companies are prohibited from doing business with them.