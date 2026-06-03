US primary election results for 6 states, including House, Senate, governor races In California, 2 gubernatorial candidates emerge from field of nearly 60 to replace term-limited Gavin Newsom

Six US states held primary elections Tuesday, leading up to the November general election, with all eyes on who will be California's next governor.

Two candidates for California governor emerged from a massive field of about 60 hopefuls to succeed termed-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The state has what is called an all-party primary, where all candidates are on the same ballot and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Republican Steve Hilton (27.8%) and Xavier Becerra (25.4%) led the crowded field as of early Wednesday with 58% of the vote counted. The Associated Press (AP) has not made a call on the final two candidates, noting "California has a history of substantial vote updates after election day that can sometimes shift the outcome of elections as late-arriving mail and drop-off votes are counted."

In Los Angeles, incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass is in a tight race to retain her seat. She leads the vote count with 34.8% and the AP has called her victory to head to the November general election, but who she will face in the runoff is still not determined. Spencer Pratt, a Republican candidate backed by US President Donald Trump, has 30.4% of the vote and Nithya Raman has 22.3% with 63% of the ballots counted.

California's races for the US House of Representatives could determine who controls Congress in November, according to political experts, with new congressional redistricting maps adding a potential five Democratic seats.

In the state's 32nd congressional district, incumbent Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman received 36.2% of the vote and will face off in November against Republican challenger Larry Thompson, who received 37.2% of the vote.

In California's 11th congressional district, where former Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi retired, two Democrats emerged from a crowded field of 11 candidates to fill that seat. Scott Wiener (41.3%) will face Connie Chan (28.5%) in the November general election.

In the state of Iowa, Democrats are hoping to flip a congressional seat with Republican US Sen. Joni Ernst not running for reelection.

Iowa state Rep. Josh Turek handily defeated challenger Zach Wahls 62.6% to 37.4% and will head to the general election on the Democratic ticket. He will face Republican US Rep. Ashley Hinson, who easily won against state Sen. Jim Carlin by a margin of 74.2% to 25.9%.

In Iowa's governor's race, five candidates faced off in the primary to replace Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who decided to not run for a third term. Zach Lahn won the Republican primary with 37.8% of the vote to Randy Feenstra's 37.0%, and will face off against state Auditor Rob Sand, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In Montana's first congressional district, Aaron Flint won the Republican primary with 50.1% of the vote. The Democratic primary has still not been called by the AP with 95% of the vote counted in a tight race between Sam Forstag (37.3%) and Ryan Busse (33.1%).

The state’s US Senate primary saw Republican Kurt Alme win his party's primary with 76.3% of the vote. He will face Alani Bankhead, who won the Democratic primary with 43.7% of the vote.

In the New Jersey US Senate race, Republican candidate Justin Murphy beat three candidates with 33.3% of the vote and will head to the general election against incumbent Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In New Mexico, Democratic US Sen. Ben Ray Luján will get to seek a second term as he easily defeated Matt Dodson 84.2% to 15.8%. He will face Larry Marker, who is running as a certified write-in candidate on the Republican ticket, in the general election.

In New Mexico's governor's race, former US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland easily defeated Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman 72.3% to 27.7% and is seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is term-limited. Haaland will face Greggory Dull, who won the Republican primary in a three-candidate race with 47.0% of the vote. If elected, Haaland would be the first Native American woman to serve as governor of any state, according to the AP.

In South Dakota's US Senate race, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Rounds handily beat Justin McNeal 75.8% to 24.2% to secure the Republican nomination. He will face Julian Beaudion, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In South Dakota's governor's race, incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Rhoden, who replaced Kristi Noem in 2025, is in a tight race to make the runoff in the primary. Toby Doeden has already secured a spot in the Republican runoff with 30.6% of the vote, but the AP has not called the runoff challenger. With 99% of the vote counted, Rhoden has 25.2% of the vote to Dusty Johnson's 23.4% and John Hansen's 20.8%. Whoever wins the Republican runoff will face Dan Ahlers, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.