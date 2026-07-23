Poultry firm is doing massive recall of eggs from Texas as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, says US Food and Drug Administration

US poultry firm recalls nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs over salmonella risk: FDA Poultry firm is doing massive recall of eggs from Texas as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, says US Food and Drug Administration

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that Midwest Poultry Services is recalling nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs, citing a risk of salmonella.

“Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. is voluntarily recalling 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs produced in Texas because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis” said an FDA statement.

“The eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026, with sell by or best by dates between July 20, 2026 and August 17, 2026,” the agency added.

The recalled eggs ⁠were available to consumers at Kroger supermarkets in Texas ​and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores in ​states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi, the FDA said.

“Midwest Poultry Services L.P. is not aware of any specific illnesses linked to its products,” the FDA said.

The company stopped ​distributing eggs ​produced on ⁠its Texas farms, the health regulator added.

Salmonella enteritidis is a bacterium that ​can live on either the outside ​or ⁠inside of eggs and cause foodborne illness. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The news comes on the heels of a separate outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to lettuce at US supermarkets and restaurants, leading to thousands of people across 30 states to experience diarrhea, cramping, and nausea.