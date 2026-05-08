Both Iranian-flagged oil tankers were unladen at the time of the incident, says US Central Command

US military says it disabled 2 more vessels violating blockade in Gulf of Oman Both Iranian-flagged oil tankers were unladen at the time of the incident, says US Central Command

The US military said its forces disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Friday as part of ongoing enforcement of the US blockade targeting maritime traffic to and from Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that the vessels – the M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda – were intercepted before they could enter an Iranian port along the Gulf of Oman. Both tankers were reportedly unladen at the time of the incident.

The command said a third Iranian-flagged vessel had been disabled on Wednesday.

"All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran," it added.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said US forces in the Middle East "remain committed to full enforcement of the blockade of vessels entering or leaving Iran."

In a separate post, CENTCOM said the three destroyers – USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) – are operating in the Middle East.

"As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 57 commercial vessels and disabled 4 to prevent the ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports," it added.

Regional tensions sharply escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. US President Donald Trump later announced an extension of the truce without setting a deadline.

The US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait since April 13.