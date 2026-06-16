72 US refueling aircraft occupy nearly half of parking spaces at airport near Tel Aviv

US military preparing to withdraw 20% of refueling aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport: Reports 72 US refueling aircraft occupy nearly half of parking spaces at airport near Tel Aviv

The US military is preparing to withdraw 20% of its refueling aircraft from Israel's Ben Gurion Airport following an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end their conflict, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.



“The move comes after Washington and Tehran agreed on a memorandum of understanding that paves the way for a permanent end to the war,” Israel's Channel 12 reported.



The broadcaster did not say whether the aircraft would be relocated outside Israel or transferred to Israeli Air Force bases, as suggested on Sunday by Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev.



According to Regev, the US has 72 refueling aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, occupying nearly half of the airport's parking spaces.



Regional tensions escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict.



The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.

