CENTCOM says it will support merchant vessels 'seeking to freely transit' strait, deploying guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, unmanned platforms and 15,000 personnel

US military confirms it will launch ‘Project Freedom’ to secure transit in Strait of Hormuz CENTCOM says it will support merchant vessels 'seeking to freely transit' strait, deploying guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, unmanned platforms and 15,000 personnel

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday that its forces will “support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit” the Strait of Hormuz under President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom.”

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin supporting Project Freedom, May 4, to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” it said in a post on the US social media platform X.

CENTCOM added that support for merchant vessels transiting the strait will include guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members.

“Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

The Axios news site reported Sunday, however, that the new initiative may not involve US Navy vessels directly escorting commercial ships, citing two American officials.

One official said US Navy ships would be “in the vicinity” if needed to prevent Iran’s military from targeting commercial vessels transiting the strait.

The officials added that the Navy plans to provide commercial ships with guidance on the safest maritime routes, particularly those not mined by the Iranian military.

Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform that the United States would begin escorting neutral foreign vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning Middle East time, describing the effort as a “humanitarian gesture” toward countries caught up in a conflict they have no part in.

He named the initiative "Project Freedom," saying many of the stranded ships were running low on food and other essentials needed to keep large crews in healthy condition.

The move comes as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to ripple through global markets, with energy, fertilizer and key industrial commodities posting sharp price gains over the past two months.