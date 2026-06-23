'The US started a monitoring mechanism via CENTCOM so that our policymakers have real-time and accurate information about fighting in Lebanon,' says US official

US launches 'monitoring mechanism' to track fighting in Lebanon 'The US started a monitoring mechanism via CENTCOM so that our policymakers have real-time and accurate information about fighting in Lebanon,' says US official

The US has launched a monitoring mechanism through its military's Central Command (CENTCOM) to track fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in "real time," a US official said Monday.

"Our shared goal is to end the cycle of violence for good. We are enabling Israel and Lebanon to negotiate as two sovereign states and to find a way to have peace and security. The talks will continue to advance a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries," a US official said in a statement to reporters.

The CENTCOM mechanism was set up following calls by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about "solidifying the ceasefire and future talks," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Further details will be available soon," said the official, as Israeli and Lebanese officials will be in Washington from June 23-25 to continue direct talks mediated by the US.

The announcement came as mediators Qatar and Pakistan released a joint statement Sunday following the conclusion of US-Iran talks at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, saying the parties had agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell" involving the US, Iran and Lebanon facilitated by the two mediators to ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The US and Iran remotely signed a memorandum of understanding last week, launching a 60-day negotiating window to resolve disputes, including the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, its nuclear program and other unresolved issues.

The 14-point document calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, the removal of the US naval blockade on Iran, and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

