Trump believes weakening Netanyahu's political standing is necessary to advance an agreement with Iran, claims the American commentator

US journalist Carlson says Trump did not consult Israel on Iran deal Trump believes weakening Netanyahu's political standing is necessary to advance an agreement with Iran, claims the American commentator

American journalist and political commentator Tucker Carlson said US President Donald Trump understands he must weaken Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position to advance an agreement with Iran and did not consult Israel on the matter.

Speaking on his podcast, which was published on YouTube on Wednesday, Carlson assessed Israel's stance toward a potential agreement between the US and Iran.

Carlson said the agreement could be jeopardized not by the US Congress but by Israel.

"Trump knows that he has to diminish Benjamin Netanyahu and not just Netanyahu but the state of Israel's moral legitimacy in the United States in order to keep going. And so amazingly, he's done that," Carlson said.

Carlson said a person who knows Trump well told him 15 years ago that Trump was capable of disappointing everyone.

"It looks like it's Benjamin Netanyahu's turn to be disappointed," he said.

Carlson also said Trump did not consult Israel regarding the agreement with Iran but instead "sent Israel a copy of the agreement."

He argued that, through this approach, the US president was effectively telling Israel that "adults are talking."

Trump earlier sharply criticized prominent podcast hosts and political commentators, including Carlson, for criticizing him, describing Carlson as a "low-IQ person" and "a fool."

The US president also said that Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly "should see a good psychiatrist."

Trump criticizes Netanyahu over Lebanon

Trump on Wednesday criticized Netanyahu's government over attacks on Lebanon, saying he did not agree with its approach.

The president described Netanyahu as a "very good man" who occasionally "gets a little excited" during military operations.

"I say you can do a little softer touch, Bibi," Trump said, noting that he advised the Israeli leader that he does not have to "knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that's from Hezbollah."

Trump also described the US as the "big partner" and referred to Israel as a "very small partner."

