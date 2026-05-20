'I talked with the president late last night ... we talked about how his endorsement is the most powerful in the history of politics,' says Mike Johnson

US House speaker says he is ‘not surprised’ by Massie’s loss in Kentucky Republican primary 'I talked with the president late last night ... we talked about how his endorsement is the most powerful in the history of politics,' says Mike Johnson

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday that he was “not surprised” by Rep. Thomas Massie’s defeat in the Republican primary in the state of Kentucky.

Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill that he spoke to President Donald Trump late Tuesday after election results became clear and described the president’s endorsement power as unmatched in modern politics.

“I talked with the president late last night after all the dust was settling over all the elections, and we talked about how his endorsement is the most powerful in the history of politics,” said Johnson. “Anywhere in the world, I guess this is a phenomenon.”

Massie, a longtime Republican from Kentucky, known for occasionally breaking with party leadership and Trump, lost the primary to Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein. According to The Associated Press tally, Gallrein won 54.9% of the vote, while Massie received 45.1%.

Johnson said House Republican leadership did not participate in the race because Massie was an incumbent, but acknowledged that Trump’s opposition to the congressman played a major role.

“I wasn't involved in the Kentucky Massie primary; the leadership team wasn't, because he's an incumbent, but the president certainly made his opinion known, and I'm not surprised by the results there,” said Johnson.

The race garnered unusual national attention due to Trump's endorsement of Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL turned Republican politician, as the US president sought to oust a key politician he accused of disloyalty.

Trump also sent Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Kentucky to campaign for Gallrein on Monday in a move that has raised major questions of legality.

Behind the scenes, pro-Israel political groups dumped millions of dollars into the race to unseat Massie, who has staunchly rejected foreign aid being sent to other nations, including Israel.