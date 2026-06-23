Lawmakers say it delivers '21st century protections parents have demanded and our kids deserve'

US House of Representatives announces bipartisan deal for kids online safety program Lawmakers say it delivers '21st century protections parents have demanded and our kids deserve'

The US House of Representatives on Monday announced a bipartisan deal for a kids online safety program to ensure protection for the nation's children when it comes to digital and social media regulation.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie, a Republican, and Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone released a joint statement saying that they "worked across the aisle for many months" and found "common ground on policies to significantly improve the digital environment for kids."

The program is called the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act and includes portions from the original Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which seeks to hold social media companies accountable for the alleged harm their mass media platforms cause to minors and young children.

"Through empowering parents, establishing safety as a default, strengthening privacy for children and teens, increasing transparency around data brokers, and holding Big Tech accountable, the KIDS Act delivers the 21st century protections parents have demanded and our kids deserve," said the statement.

While the KIDS Act is expected to pass with bipartisan support in the House chamber, Senate leaders suggested it will be dead on arrival once it arrives in their legislative chamber, as senators are leading their own KOSA effort to protect children online.

"KOSA without a duty of care isn’t KOSA—it’s a blank check to Mark Zuckerberg to exploit children," Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal posted on US social media platform X, referring to the CEO of US company Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

“The House’s toothless & tepid capitulation is dead in the Senate & a betrayal of families suffering from Big Tech’s greed,” added Blumenthal, who is the co-author of the Senate version of KOSA.

As lawmakers in both the House and Senate battle over which children's online safety program will be passed, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, one of KOSA's authors, is currently negotiating with the Trump administration over a separate kids safety package.

According to The Hill news outlet, a spokesperson for Blackburn said the senator is "spearheading" negotiations with the White House to finalize a kids safety package to federally preempt some state regulations of artificial intelligence, in exchange for kids safety bills and the No Fakes Act to protect artists from artificial intelligence (AI) impersonation.

Despite the differences between the Senate and House versions of the kids online safety act, both sides agree that children's safety protocols for digital and social media are a top priority.

"Coming into this Congress, we knew that protecting children and teens online would be one of the most significant challenges this committee would have to address," Guthrie and Pallone said in their statement.