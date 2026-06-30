'We need an all-hands-on-deck classified briefing for the entirety of the House of Representatives and the entirety of the Senate,' Hakeem Jeffries says

US House minority leader demands full classified Iran briefing for all members of Congress 'We need an all-hands-on-deck classified briefing for the entirety of the House of Representatives and the entirety of the Senate,' Hakeem Jeffries says

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday that the Trump administration should provide a classified briefing for every member of Congress on the situation in Iran.

Jeffries said at a news conference that the administration's decision to hold an unclassified briefing later Monday, including one expected to feature Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was a positive step but insufficient, given the gravity of the situation.

"We need an all-hands-on-deck classified briefing for the entirety of the House of Representatives and the entirety of the Senate," said Jeffries.

He described the developments as "an incredibly significant matter related to war and peace."

"The administration is taking a step in the right direction by holding the unclassified briefing today," said Jeffries. "But clearly this matter ... requires a full classified briefing for the entire House of Representatives."

Jeffries also criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the war, arguing that the administration's actions had weakened US national security.

The Democrat said he hopes congressional leaders will receive a comprehensive classified briefing "sooner rather than later" as lawmakers continue to evaluate the administration's strategy and the broader implications for US policy in the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding that included provisions on ending hostilities, lifting a US naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz for global energy supplies.