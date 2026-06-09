'House Democrats will be a hard no on the reckless Republican budget reconciliation bill this week,' Hakeem Jeffries says

US House Democrats to oppose immigration enforcement bill: Minority Leader Jeffries 'House Democrats will be a hard no on the reckless Republican budget reconciliation bill this week,' Hakeem Jeffries says

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday that House Democrats will oppose the Republican budget reconciliation package this week.

“House Democrats are going to continue to fight to drive down the high cost of living and push back against the Republican efforts to make life more expensive,” Jeffries told reporters.

Jeffries criticized the Republican proposal for what he described as excessive funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing that taxpayer dollars should instead be directed toward lowering costs for families.

"We believe that taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not give ICE another 70 billion dollar blank check so they can unleash brutality on American citizens and violently target law-abiding immigrant communities," he said.

Last week, the US Senate passed a $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package to fund ICE and border security operations through 2029. The legislation moved to the lower chamber for final passage.

Jeffries stressed that House Democrats would vote against the reconciliation measure.

"House Democrats will be a hard no on the reckless Republican budget reconciliation bill this week," he said.