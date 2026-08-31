Canada was offered ‘best trade deal of any country on the globe’ but it walked away at last minute, says US Treasury chief

US dismisses Canada ‘trade war’ claim, blames Carney for ‘political shouting match’ Canada was offered ‘best trade deal of any country on the globe’ but it walked away at last minute, says US Treasury chief

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that Washington was not in a “trade war” with Canada and accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of escalating tensions.

Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, Bessent confirmed he was meeting his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne there.

Asked whether the US and Canada were in a “tit-for-tat trade war,” Bessent rejected the characterization.

“I think this is very unfortunate that Prime Minister Carney has turned this into a political shouting match,” he said. “We’re not at war with Canada. How are we going to be at war with Canada?”

Bessent mocked the idea of a military confrontation with Ottawa, asking: What are they going to do — take their two submarines from the Edmonton Mall and sic them on us?"

He accused Carney of building his political career on opposition to Washington, claiming that he “came to power on an anti-American, anti-Trump agenda.”

Bessent also claimed that Carney was not acting in Canada's interests.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s not doing what’s best for the Canadian people. He’s doing what is best for the Liberal Party, what’s best for Mark Carney,” he said, predicting Canadians “are going to see through that.”

“I will say that they were offered the best trade deal of any country on the globe, and he chose to walk away from it at the last minute,” Bessent said.

His remarks followed the imposition of 50% US tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods on Aug. 22 and US President Donald Trump's recent directive to impose a 50% tariff on all Canadian cars, trucks and steel starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Trump maintains that the measures are necessary to address a trade deficit exceeding $60 billion. He has repeatedly urged manufacturers to move their operations to the US to secure “zero tariffs.”

Carney has rejected the US approach, calling the new tariffs a “miscalculation” and an attempt to “hurt and divide” Canada.

Carney recently said the country was “at war” over trade and announced that Ottawa would impose reciprocal tariffs on $20 billion worth of US imports beginning Sept. 8.