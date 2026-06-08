'The hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973,' senators write

US Democrats press Trump to explain legal basis for claiming Iran war is over 'The hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973,' senators write

More than three dozen Democratic senators on Monday said US President Donald Trump is incorrect in claiming that hostilities with Iran have ended, citing ongoing military activities as evidence that the conflict is still ongoing.

The letter, dated June 7 and signed by 38 Democrats and led by Senators Adam Schiff, Tim Kaine, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, challenged a May 1 White House notification to Congress stating that "the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated."

Under US law, the "War Powers Resolution" requires the president to end any unauthorized military engagement within 60 days of notifying Congress. The senators argue that the clock has run out and that declaring a ceasefire does not reset or pause it.

"The hostilities that began on February 28 are active and ongoing, in violation of international law and the War Powers Resolution of 1973," the senators wrote.

They pointed to continued US naval operations and an active blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, ongoing exchanges of fire between US and Iranian forces since the April 7 ceasefire, and the confirmed deployment of more than 15,000 troops in the region as evidence that the war has not ended.

The senators also cited Trump's own words against him on May 4; three days after his administration declared hostilities terminated, the president referred to "a war right now" with Iran.

The lawmakers called on Trump to publicly release the Justice Department legal opinion justifying his position, warning that the conflict has been waged without the congressional approval the Constitution requires.