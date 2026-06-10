US defense chief says Cuba's future in Trump’s, Cuban leadership’s hands Pete Hegseth warns Havana against advanced weapons procurement, touts swift military success in Venezuela

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that Cuba’s future rests with the leaders of both nations, as he affirmed that American forces remain ready for any "possible contingency" on the island.

“What happens with the future of Cuba is in the hands of the president of the United States and the leadership of Cuba,” Hegseth told American troops during a visit to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, describing the site as a “very important and strategic piece of American terrain.”

He emphasized that, regardless of political developments, the US military is “going to be prepared and postured” for any outcome.

Military warnings, regional operations

Hegseth issued a stern warning to the Cuban government against seeking advanced weaponry that could threaten the US or the naval station. “It would be unwise for the government of Cuba to try to procure or get access to the types of weapons that could reach this base,” said the defense chief, adding that it would invite a confrontation Havana “could not stand.”

He also highlighted the efficiency of American forces by referencing a recent US military operation in Venezuela where American forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro. Hegseth said US forces successfully bypassed Russian air defenses and Cuban guards to reach Caracas in just 45 minutes.

Targeting criminal networks

Hegseth said the US is hunting drug cartels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific with the same intensity used against the Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) terror organizations. Through the Americans Counter Cartel Coalition, Washington is utilizing high-level intelligence to target "designated terrorist" criminal groups where they operate and manufacture narcotics, he said.

Hegseth noted that drug flows in regional waters have dropped significantly due to these "quiet" operations with "friendly" partner nations.

He also participated in morning physical training with service members.

The trip comes as Washington intensifies diplomatic and economic pressure on Havana.

US President Donald Trump said last Thursday that his administration intends to "handle" Cuba following the conclusion of the war in the Middle East.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and several members of his inner circle, including relatives of former leader Raul Castro.

Hegseth will also visit Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters Wednesday in the US state of Florida.