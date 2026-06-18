Pete Hegseth says European nations must take lead in conventional defense of continent

US defense chief pushes for 'hardline' NATO military alliance Pete Hegseth says European nations must take lead in conventional defense of continent

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday urged NATO members to return to a "hardline military alliance" as part of a strategic shift toward "NATO 3.0."

“NATO 3.0 is post-Cold War recognition that needs to go back to a real hard-line military alliance that has real military capabilities capable of deterring right here on the continent," he said, speaking at the NATO headquarters.

In remarks televised live, he emphasized that the goal of the new framework is for European nations to take the lead for the conventional defense of Europe.

The defense chief noted that while many allies are following through on commitments made at the recent Hague Summit, others "still need to do more."

He promised to remain candid in both private and public settings to ensure the allies are "stepping up" to fulfill their promises.

Hegseth highlighted the proposed $1.5 trillion US defense budget for fiscal year 2027 as a definitive "message to the world" regarding the necessity of military investment.

He argued that these funds will rebuild the "arsenal of freedom" to protect American interests while providing a necessary backstop for the allies.

The remarks came as Hegseth visited Brussels for NATO defense ministers’ meetings ahead of the July 7–8 summit in Ankara.



"We ... look forward to Ankara, and the great things that (US) President (Donald) Trump, the other leaders, leaders will be able to do for NATO," said Hegseth, who was flanked by NATO chief Mark Rutte.

Trump has been sharply critical of NATO, especially over burden-sharing.