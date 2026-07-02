Folarin Balogun shown red card for accidental challenge, will miss round of 16 against Belgium on July 6

US defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16 Folarin Balogun shown red card for accidental challenge, will miss round of 16 against Belgium on July 6

The United States on Wednesday booked its place in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a resilient 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Folarin Balogun gave the Americans an early advantage, scoring his third goal of the tournament before his night took a dramatic turn.

Balogun was shown a straight red card after inadvertently landing on a Bosnia defender’s ankle, ruling him out of the United States' round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle on July 6.

Reduced to 10 men, Malik Tillman curled a free kick into the net to double the Americans' lead.

The Americans entered the knockout stage after a group campaign in which they comfortably won their opening two matches before suffering a 3-2 defeat to Türkiye in their final group fixture.