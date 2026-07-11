- President Donald Trump seeks ‘a better future for Cuba and its long-suffering people,’ says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US calls for release of Cuban political prisoners on anniversary of 2021 protests - President Donald Trump seeks ‘a better future for Cuba and its long-suffering people,’ says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday renewed Washington's call for the release of political prisoners in Cuba, marking the fifth anniversary of the island's anti-government protests and accusing Havana of continuing political repression and resisting reforms.

In a statement, Rubio said hundreds of Cubans remain imprisoned for participating in the July 2021 demonstrations, which saw thousands take to the streets demanding greater freedoms, improved living conditions, and political change.

“To this day, hundreds of Cubans remain unjustly detained for the simple sin of asking for basic rights, opportunities, and dignity. We reiterate our call for the immediate release of these, and all, political prisoners in Cuba,” said Rubio, the son of immigrants who fled the island nation in the 1950s.

He said the administration of President Donald Trump seeks "a better future for Cuba and its long-suffering people," while describing the country's economy as being in "freefall" after decades of what he called “repression and economic incompetence.”

Critics in Cuba and elsewhere say that long-standing US sanctions under multiple presidents, later stepped up under Trump, have crippled Cuba and unfairly punished its people.

Rubio said Washington has offered assistance for reconstruction and the prospect of improved bilateral relations “if the regime will only agree to make political and economic reforms to allow the country a chance at prosperity.”

He accused Cuba's leadership of rejecting meaningful reforms and prioritizing maintaining its grip on power. He also alleged that the government continues to strengthen ties with countries and groups viewed by Washington as hostile to US interests, describing those relationships as a “national security threat.”

He said the US would continue to use "every tool" available to address what it considers “security threats” posed by the Cuban government while pressing for political and economic reforms. He urged Cuba's leaders to choose "real reforms, peace and prosperity" before "it is too late."

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly hinted at US military action to change Cuba’s government.

