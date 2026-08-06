Move follows pressure to ease strain on civilian operations during peak travel season

US begins withdrawing refueling aircraft from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport: Report Move follows pressure to ease strain on civilian operations during peak travel season

The US military has begun withdrawing some aerial refueling aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to ease pressure on airport operations during the peak travel season, Israeli media reported Thursday.

The move came after Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev pressed security officials to relocate the aircraft to ensure the airport could operate smoothly during one of its busiest periods, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli or US authorities on the report.

The presence of US aerial refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport has previously sparked debate in Israel over its impact on civilian air traffic.

The aircraft have been stationed at the airport since the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran began on Feb. 28.

The number of refueling aircraft stationed at the airport has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear where they will be relocated.

The report comes amid growing speculation that Washington and Tehran are nearing an agreement on several outstanding issues, particularly navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies and trade.