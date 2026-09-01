US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns after months of friction with Pentagon chief: Report Dan Driscoll’s resignation to leave US Army without Senate-confirmed civilian or military leader

The secretary of the US Army has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump after months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the army’s future direction and the removal of several senior officers, said The Wall Street Journal, citing an official announcement.

Dan Driscoll is expected to depart the Pentagon within the next few days.

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

“The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief,” referring to Trump, and Hegseth, she added.

Following Driscoll’s resignation, the army will be without a Senate-confirmed civilian or military leader. Gen. Christopher LaNeve has been serving as acting chief of the service since Hegseth dismissed his predecessor, Gen. Randy George.

Some lawmakers have expressed concern about the number of vacancies in armed forces leadership, especially as the US war with Iran just passed the six-month mark.