No reported fuel leak or fire associated with incident, say authorities

US Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in ‘aviation mishap’ near Denver No reported fuel leak or fire associated with incident, say authorities

A US Army MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was involved in an “aviation mishap” near Denver, Colorado on Tuesday during routine training operations, according to military and local authorities.

The incident occurred on the eastern side of Thorodin Mountain in Gilpin County and involved four Special Operations Aviation soldiers, the US Army Special Operations Aviation Command said.

No injuries have been reported.

The Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded to the scene and that there was no known threat to the surrounding community. Authorities also reported no fuel leak or fire associated with the incident.