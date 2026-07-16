‘The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran,’ US president says

US ‘appreciates’ Iran’s release of American citizen: Trump ‘The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran,’ US president says

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States “appreciates” Iran’s release of an American citizen who he said was “wrongfully detained” in 2024.

“Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the “presidency” of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran,” he added.

The statement came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement toward reaching a lasting settlement.

