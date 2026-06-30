'Initial on the ground needs assessments from Venezuela have revealed a dramatic surge in humanitarian and protection needs in recent days,' spokesperson says

UN refugee agency highlights surge in humanitarian needs after Venezuela earthquakes 'Initial on the ground needs assessments from Venezuela have revealed a dramatic surge in humanitarian and protection needs in recent days,' spokesperson says

The UN refugee agency on Tuesday pointed to an increase in humanitarian and protection needs following recent earthquakes that hit Venezuela.

"Initial on the ground needs assessments from Venezuela have revealed a dramatic surge in humanitarian and protection needs in recent days, as teams evaluate the full impact of last week's devastating earthquakes," UNHCR spokesperson Carlotta Wolf told a weekly news briefing.

She noted that La Guaira, the hardest-hit state, is experiencing widespread food shortages, with basic services disrupted and connectivity cut off.

Wolf reaffirmed that UNHCR immediately mobilized to support affected communities and conducted a rapid needs assessment.

"The initial findings showed that 75% of respondents have reported injuries in their communities, and 56% reported fatalities. Older people and people with disabilities face compounded risks due to the limited mobility and reduced access to digital information," she said.

Wolf noted that 17% of those surveyed had reported the presence of unaccompanied and separated children in their communities.

She added that the agency was scaling up emergency aid and protection efforts, delivering relief supplies, supporting authorities in identifying needs, and mobilizing additional assistance for affected communities.

"Authorities, as of yesterday, 29th of June, have confirmed 1,719 fatalities and at least 5,034 people injured, and 15,866 people affected. Infrastructure damage is also extensive. A total of 189 structures have collapsed with 666 have sustained damage or partial collapse," Wolf recalled.

She reiterated the UNHCR's call for timely and flexible support for people in need and affected communities. She also noted that the agency requires an estimated $14.85 million to scale up protection, essential relief items, and temporary shelter support for 30,000 people affected by the earthquake over six months.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24, 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 quake took place 23.9 km (14.9 mi) northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state.