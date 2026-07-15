'The Security Council has been a constant source of support and encouragement for the country to persist on the path to peace,' says Miroslav Jenca

UN envoy urges Colombia to accelerate peace accord implementation after presidential election 'The Security Council has been a constant source of support and encouragement for the country to persist on the path to peace,' says Miroslav Jenca

A senior UN official on Wednesday urged Colombia's incoming government to accelerate the implementation of the 2016 peace agreement, warning that persistent violence, political polarization and weak state presence in conflict-affected regions continue to threaten long-term stability.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Miroslav Jenca, the special representative of the secretary-general and head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, said the peaceful conduct of the election demonstrated the resilience of Colombia's democratic institutions despite security challenges.

"We meet today just weeks after the conclusion of presidential elections, and less than a month from the inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella," Jenca told the council.

Before discussing the peace process, Jenca praised the electoral process and institutions responsible for administering it.

"I wish to acknowledge the significance of the democratic exercise just concluded by the Colombian people and the independent institutions responsible for the electoral process," he said.

Jenca noted that although the campaign period was marked by violence and political tensions, voting proceeded peacefully in both rounds of the election.

"Despite acts of violence and tensions in the run-up to the voting, it was gratifying for the Verification Mission to participate in various mechanisms that kept vigilance over the security environment for the carrying out of the elections," he said. "Through both rounds of the election, voting was conducted in a peaceful and orderly fashion, security forces were deployed effectively to protect the process, and national and international election observers provided independent oversight."

Jenca acknowledged that Colombia continues to face significant security challenges but stressed that the country has made substantial progress since the height of its internal armed conflict.

"Colombia, despite the serious challenges it still faces, has moved forward since the most difficult times of its armed conflict," he said. "It is crucial to protect what progress has been made, to expand security and development through enhanced state presence in the regions still affected by conflict, and to ensure justice is delivered under the terms of the agreement for those who suffered the most."

Jena noted that the peace agreement will mark its 10th anniversary later this year, approaching two-thirds of the 15-year implementation timetable established under the deal.

"This remaining timeframe provides a useful horizon to work to accelerate and consolidate progress in aspects that have already advanced considerably over the years, and which remain important for lasting peace and security for the Colombian people," he said.

Jenca reaffirmed the Security Council's longstanding support for Colombia's peace process.

"The Security Council has been a constant source of support and encouragement for the country to persist on the path to peace and prosperity for the Colombian people, and I am sure this will remain the case," he said.