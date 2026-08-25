Spokesman stresses need to intensify local, international security efforts to counter ‘ruthless gangs’

UN condemns ‘horrendous’ gang massacre that killed 47 in Haiti Spokesman stresses need to intensify local, international security efforts to counter ‘ruthless gangs’

The UN on Tuesday condemned a gang attack in Kenscoff, Haiti, that killed at least 47 people, including 22 reportedly executed within a church compound.

“The relentless attacks on communities and the loss of lives underscore the alarming security conditions in Haiti,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, describing the violence as “horrendous.”

Dujarric stressed the urgent need to intensify local and international security efforts to counter what he called the “ruthless gangs” terrorizing the outskirts of Port-au-Prince.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Haitian authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable through specialized judicial units recently established with international support, Dujarric said.

The UN Integrated Office in Haiti reported that 1,408 people were killed and 656 injured due to violence nationwide in the second quarter of 2026.

Gang activities accounted for more than half of those casualties between April and June, according to the UN office.

The agency stressed the importance of keeping Haiti on the international agenda and called for the rapid, full deployment of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force.

“These figures show that the population continues to bear an unacceptable toll from violence,” said Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti.