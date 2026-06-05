'Across the globe, the UN Blue Helmet is a symbol of hope for communities in their darkest hour,' says Antonio Guterres

UN chief honors fallen peacekeepers at memorial ceremony in New York 'Across the globe, the UN Blue Helmet is a symbol of hope for communities in their darkest hour,' says Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laid a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial Site on the North Lawn of UN Headquarters on Friday, honoring the thousands of peacekeepers who have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag over the past seven decades.

"Moments ago, I laid a wreath to commemorate the nearly 4,500 people who have lost their lives since the United Nations began its peacekeeping work almost 80 years ago.

"Unfortunately, as events of this very week remind us, peacekeepers continue to face peril in the cause of peace – and we pay the highest tribute to their service and sacrifice," Guterres said.

The commemoration followed the recent observance of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, which recognizes the dedication and service of peacekeepers deployed around the world.

Guterres highlighted the vital role UN peacekeeping operations continue to play in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

"Across the globe, the UN Blue Helmet is a symbol of hope for communities in their darkest hour. UN Peacekeeping has proven to be one of the international community’s most effective responses to conflict," he said.

More than 50,000 peacekeepers are currently serving in missions across the globe, protecting civilians, reducing violence, supporting political processes, assisting elections, facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries, and helping clear landmines, the UN chief added.

Guterres described peacekeepers as “protectors of the vulnerable” and “guardians of hope” in regions affected by conflict and instability. He expressed gratitude to those currently serving under the UN flag and reaffirmed the organization’s support for their mission.

"I am endlessly inspired by the women and men who wear the UN Blue Helmet. They are protectors of the vulnerable, and guardians of hope in places where hope is often in short supply," he said.

He expressed gratitude to those currently serving under the UN flag and reaffirmed the organization’s support for their mission.