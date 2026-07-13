Shipment transported by two military cargo aircraft includes tents, medical supplies and equipment for temporary shelters as Caracas thanks Ankara for its swift support

Türkiye delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela Shipment transported by two military cargo aircraft includes tents, medical supplies and equipment for temporary shelters as Caracas thanks Ankara for its swift support

Thirty tons of humanitarian aid sent from Türkiye aboard two military cargo aircraft arrived in Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country.

The aid was received at Simon Bolivar International Airport by Türkiye's Ambassador to Venezuela, Naci Aydan Karamanoglu, and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Speaking at the airport, Karamanoglu said Turkish institutions had made "great efforts" in response to the twin earthquakes, praising the dedication of Turkish search and rescue teams deployed for two weeks.

"Venezuelan authorities and the Venezuelan people speak highly of our teams' work. This appreciation has also been reflected in the local media. News reports highlight how professionally and selflessly the Turkish teams carried out their mission.

"For this reason, I would like to sincerely thank the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and the Turkish Red Crescent personnel," he said.

Karamanoglu recalled that Venezuela had sent search and rescue teams to Türkiye after the Feb. 6, 2023 Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes, described as the "disaster of the century."

"They truly demonstrated great courage and dedication by standing alongside our people. As of today, they have completed their mission, and we are sending them back home.

"The two aircraft that arrived to bring our teams back also delivered approximately 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela," he said.

The latest shipment includes 275 large tents provided by Türkiye's AFAD, equipment needed to establish temporary tent camps and nearly seven tons of medical supplies and medicines.

"We had previously provided humanitarian assistance through AFAD, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Turkish Red Crescent. With this shipment, we have added another contribution to our support.

"We will continue our assistance, and Türkiye will remain by the side of the friendly people of Venezuela," Karamanoglu added.

Gil thanked Türkiye for its solidarity, saying the support carried special significance for Venezuela.

"On behalf of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, we extend our gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government, the Turkish people, Türkiye's Ambassador to Caracas Aydan Karamanoglu and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with whom I have remained in constant contact since the first hours of the earthquake.

"Türkiye, as always, was among the first countries to extend a helping hand from the very beginning of the disaster," he said.

Recalling that Acting President Rodriguez had awarded the "Heroes of Venezuela Medal" to search and rescue personnel, Gil said: "We thank the disaster response brigade that led this process and Türkiye's finest, best-trained specialists who worked hand in hand with us during the search and rescue operations. We cannot find words to express our gratitude.

"Today, we are receiving another humanitarian aid shipment. Now, it is time to move on to the reconstruction phase."

The reception ceremony was also attended by Brig. Gen. Mehmet Bahtiyar, commander of the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, along with officials from AFAD and UMKE, who were deployed to Venezuela after the earthquakes.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Venezuela was struck by two earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 just 39 seconds apart on June 24.

The UN Development Program (UNDP) said on June 26 that the earthquakes caused an estimated $6.7 billion in direct physical damage.

Search and rescue operations remain underway, with concerns that the death toll and number of injured could continue to rise.

