TCG Orucreis to take part in the International Naval Review and Parade of Sail in New York on July 5

Turkish Navy's TCG Orucreis anchors in New York Harbor for US' 250th anniversary celebration TCG Orucreis to take part in the International Naval Review and Parade of Sail in New York on July 5

The Turkish Navy's TCG Orucreis has anchored in New York Harbor to participate in ceremonies marking the 250th anniversary of the US.

TCG Orucreis arrived in the US to take part in the International Naval Review and Parade of Sail, which will be held in New York on Sunday.

As part of the US’ 250th anniversary celebrations, TCG Orucreis will participate in the naval parade on the Hudson River alongside warships from countries around the world.