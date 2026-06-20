Air Force says ‘VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group and will commence its initial commissioning flights’

Trump unveils Qatari 747 that will serve as new presidential aircraft Air Force says ‘VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group and will commence its initial commissioning flights’

A Boeing 747-8 aircraft gifted to President Donald Trump by Qatar has officially arrived at Joint Base Andrews and begun commissioning flights, the US Air Force announced Friday.

“Air Force’s VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group and will commence its initial commissioning flights, marking the successful delivery of a secure, modified executive platform,” the Air Force said in a statement.

"The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority," Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said in the statement.

"This effort proves that the U.S. Air Force can move fast without sacrificing quality, security, or reliability," he added.

The Air Force described commissioning flights as the aircraft's "final exam," during which the White House will validate its mission capability before it is formally added to the active presidential airlift fleet.

Trump stopped at Andrews on Friday en route to Camp David, where he said that the new plane had arrived.