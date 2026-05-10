'I would expect the president to apply pressure, and as you said, he has done so before,' official tells reporters

Trump to 'pressure' Xi over Iran support during visit, says White House official 'I would expect the president to apply pressure, and as you said, he has done so before,' official tells reporters

US President Donald Trump will "pressure" Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's ongoing support for Iran during his two-day trip to China this week, a White House official said Sunday.

"I would expect the president to apply pressure, and as you said, he has done so before," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the trip, told reporters on a conference call.

He was referring to sanctions the Trump administration has already imposed on Chinese entities over Beijing's ongoing purchases of Iranian crude oil.

Beijing has been undeterred, remaining by far the largest purchaser of Iranian crude, accounting for 90% of Iran’s total oil sales, according to data from the Windward maritime intelligence group.

Earlier this month, Beijing instructed companies to ignore US sanctions on five Chinese refineries sanctioned by the Trump administration for their alleged role in facilitating the Iranian oil trade. China issued what is known as a “blocking order,” an exceedingly rare step used to counteract foreign laws.

Trump has repeatedly spoken to Xi about Iran amid his ongoing war against Iran, currently in a stalemate amid a truce the US president indefinitely extended last month. The official said that during those calls Trump raised concerns over "the revenue that China provides" to Iran, as well as its sales of dual-use goods, components, and "potential weapons exports."

"I expect that conversation to continue. I think you've seen some actions, meaning sanctions, coming out from the US side, just in the last few days, that I'm sure will be part of that conversation," he said.

Trip to start on Wednesday

The US and Chinese presidents last met in October in South Korea, but this week's visit will be the first by a US president to China since 2017, when Trump visited during his first term.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told reporters that Trump will arrive in Beijing Wednesday evening, and will participate in a welcome ceremony and bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday morning. Afterwards, Trump will tour the historic Temple of Heaven with Xi and take part in a state banquet.

On Friday, Trump and Xi will hold a bilateral meeting over tea and will hold a working lunch before Trump departs.

Kelly said the presidents will discuss work on the formation of a US-China board of trade as well as a board of investment.

"The American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country," Kelly said. "These agreements will further rebalance trade with China, while putting American workers, farmers and families first and safeguarding US economic strengths in national security."

Xi is also expected to visit Trump in Washington later this year, but a date has yet to be set.