US President warns proposed European digital services taxes targeting American companies would trigger immediate 100% tariffs on all imports from those countries

Trump threatens 100% tariffs on countries imposing digital services taxes on US firms US President warns proposed European digital services taxes targeting American companies would trigger immediate 100% tariffs on all imports from those countries

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 100% tariff on imports from any country that adopts a digital services tax, which he says targets American companies.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said several European countries are discussing the imminent implementation of digital services taxes on US firms, with some close to adopting the measures.

"Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this. Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America," he wrote.

"This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not. Additionally, the 100% TARIFF will be immediately imposed, if they proceed," Trump said.