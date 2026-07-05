US striker cleared for World Cup last-16 match after automatic suspension put on hold for 1-year probationary period

Trump thanks FIFA after Balogun red card suspended before Belgium clash US striker cleared for World Cup last-16 match after automatic suspension put on hold for 1-year probationary period

US President Donald Trump welcomed FIFA’s Sunday decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban imposed on striker Folarin Balogun, thanking the world football governing body for “doing what was right.”

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social after the move was announced.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee said the implementation of Balogun’s automatic suspension had been suspended for a probationary period of one year under Article 27 of the body's disciplinary code, making the 25-year-old forward available for the United States’ FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the US’ 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.

The New York-born striker has scored three goals for the team during the tournament.

The US is seeking its first FIFA World Cup quarterfinal appearance since the 2002 tournament in Korea and Japan. The Americans last faced Belgium at the World Cup in the Round of 16 in Brazil in 2014, where Belgium won 2-1 after extra time despite a record 16-save performance by US goalkeeper Tim Howard.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had on Thursday criticized the red card decision against Balogun, telling reporters that the team was "treated unfairly."

"I wish there were an appeals process for it. But it's probably too late now," he said.

