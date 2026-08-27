Measure will take effect Sept. 1 and remain in place for 90 days, according to White House

Trump temporarily expands beef import quota to ease prices for US consumers Measure will take effect Sept. 1 and remain in place for 90 days, according to White House

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation temporarily increasing the amount of lean beef trimmings that can be imported into the US at lower, in-quota tariff rates, as the administration seeks to ease beef prices amid tight domestic supplies.

The measure will take effect Sept. 1 and remain in place for 90 days. It will allow up to 100,000 tons of lean beef trimmings per month to enter under the expanded quota, according to fact sheet released by the White House.

The administration said the imported beef will be used to combine with domestic beef in the production of ground beef and is intended to increase supplies and reduce costs for American consumers.

The White House said the measure includes safeguards intended to protect US ranchers. Imports will be encouraged to be sold at a 25% discount from the prevailing import price, while the expanded quota will not apply to countries with country-specific beef quotas or alter existing commitments under US free-trade agreements.

The administration said the temporary measure could increase beef supplies by roughly 10% over current projections while primarily competing with the market for cull cows rather than the fed-cattle market.

The move comes as US beef supplies remain under pressure. The Agriculture Department forecasts US beef production will decline by about 4% from 2025 levels, according to the administration.