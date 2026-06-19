US president says Secretary of State Marco Rubio leads engagement as Havana 'wants to talk very badly'

Trump talks of 'flexible line' on Cuba as administration continues to eye island US president says Secretary of State Marco Rubio leads engagement as Havana 'wants to talk very badly'

US President Donald Trump said his administration maintains a “flexible line” on potential action against Cuba, adding that Havana is eager to initiate a dialogue.

“Cuba wants to talk very badly,” Trump told Axios in an interview released Friday, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already deeply involved in the process. Havana has not issued a statement on the claims, which follow months of hints from Trump that the US might try to seize the Caribbean island.

The US president contrasted the logistical ease of a possible operation with the recent war in Iran, which he described as a "long trip" involving 18-hour flights. He characterized Cuba as "hopscotch" due to its proximity to the US, some 145 kilometers (90 miles) off the coast of Florida.

Trump also highlighted the US military operation in Venezuela this January when forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro. He pointed to the operation as a successful model, claiming the entire operation was over in just “48 minutes” and has since turned into a lucrative partnership.

“We've paid for that war with Venezuela many, many, many times,” the president asserted. He claimed that Washington is currently extracting millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela, making more money for both nations than ever before as "big oil companies" move into the country.

"Now we have a great relationship," said Trump.