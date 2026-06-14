US president reiterates demand for end to war in separate phone calls

Trump speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy on Russia-Ukraine war US president reiterates demand for end to war in separate phone calls

US President Donald Trump held separate phone calls on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss potential paths toward peace.

Zelenskyy said he had a "great conversation" with Trump, and that they shared a “detailed discussion” about ending the war.

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude for American military aid, including Javelin and Patriot systems, and informed the US president that Ukraine’s position on the battlefield has “strengthened.”

Trump and Zelenskyy agreed to continue their dialogue at the upcoming G7 summit in France, according to the Ukrainian president.

The TASS news agency, citing Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, said the Trump-Putin conversation lasted 55 minutes. During the call, Trump reiterated his demand for an end to the war and expressed the “readiness to influence” Kyiv and Washington's European partners to reach a settlement.

Putin informed the US president that if Zelenskyy seeks a direct meeting, “he should come to Moscow.”

Zelenskyy, in a recent open letter, called on Putin to engage in direct talks to end the war. Putin, however, had responded that he currently saw “no sense” in holding the meeting.

The leaders agreed to maintain diplomatic momentum, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner scheduled to visit Russia soon.

The White House has yet to issue a readout on the discussions.