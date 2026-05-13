Post follows Venezuelan rejection of idea after Trump said he was ‘seriously considering’ move

Trump shares image depicting Venezuela as '51st State' after remarks on possible annexation Post follows Venezuelan rejection of idea after Trump said he was ‘seriously considering’ move

US President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social account Saturday showing a map of Venezuela overlaid with an American flag and labeled "51st State."

The post came a day after Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez rejected the idea of the country becoming another US state following Trump’s remarks that he was “seriously considering” the move.

“We will continue defending the integrity, the sovereignty, the independence, our history, which is a history of glories of men and women that gave their life to make sure that we were not colonies, but our independent country,” Rodriguez said.

Her comments came after Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he was considering making Venezuela the 51st US state.

Following the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his home in Caracas and his transfer to the United States on Jan. 2, Trump has repeatedly said he is “getting along very well with Venezuela.”