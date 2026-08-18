US president previously said he would declare strategic waterway US territory after Iran is ‘defeated’

Trump shares image depicting Strait of Hormuz as ‘US territory’ US president previously said he would declare strategic waterway US territory after Iran is ‘defeated’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared an image depicting the Strait of Hormuz as US territory, days after saying he would declare the strategic waterway part of the United States.

Trump posted an image on his social media account showing a map of the Strait of Hormuz labeled “New US Territory,” echoing his earlier remarks about declaring the waterway US territory.

Speaking at an event on Aug. 14, Trump claimed that the US Navy was enforcing a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said.

In a separate social media post, Trump also said the US had “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and that he believed Washington could maintain that control.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have repeatedly said the strait will not reopen unless the US ends its intervention and naval blockade and fulfills the terms of an agreement signed between Tehran and Washington on June 17.