‘We'll be the guardian angel. We should be reimbursed for that,’ says US president

Trump says US likely to take control of Hormuz, expects other countries to contribute financially ‘We'll be the guardian angel. We should be reimbursed for that,’ says US president

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US would likely take control of operations in the Strait of Hormuz and expected other countries to pay Washington for protecting the strategic waterway.

"We're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it - a lot of money. We want to be reimbursed for putting our people in danger,” Trump told Fox News.

He accused Iran of violating the memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran on June 18.

"We had a deal. They always break it. We're just going to hit them very hard. We'll probably run the Strait!" he said.

"We'll be the guardian angel. We should be reimbursed for that," Trump added.