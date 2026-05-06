'They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal,' says US president

Trump says talks with Iran progressing well in last 24 hours, deal 'very possible' 'They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks with Iran have been "very good" in the past 24 hours, and a deal to permanently end the US-Israeli war is "very possible."

Trump said Iran wants "to make a deal badly," maintaining that any eventual agreement must ensure Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," Trump said in the Oval Office. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't, and they've agreed to that."

Asked if there is a set time by which a deal needs to be struck, Trump maintained there is "never a deadline."

Trump said earlier in an interview with the PBS American broadcaster that an agreement must involve Iran transferring its highly enriched uranium stockpile directly to the US, and would need to require Tehran to end all operations at its underground nuclear facilities.

While Trump expressed optimism that a resolution is "getting very close," he maintained a sharp warning: "If they agree, it's over, and if they don't agree, we bomb." The president explicitly rejected reports that the deal would allow Iran to maintain 3.67% enrichment, saying those provisions are not part of the current framework.

Iran said Wednesday that a US proposal conveyed through Pakistani mediation remains under review and that Tehran will communicate its final position after completing internal assessments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency that the US proposal is still being examined and that Iran will convey its conclusions to the Pakistani side once its review process is finalized.

ISNA also reported that parts of the content published by US outlet Axios regarding a possible agreement between Tehran and Washington were “media speculation,” and that the Iranian negotiating team remains focused on the issue of “ending the war completely.”

Axios reported that Iran and the US are nearing a preliminary agreement to end the conflict and set parameters for broader nuclear negotiations.

Washington expected a response from Tehran on several key issues within 48 hours, according to the report.

Although no final agreement has been reached, US officials reportedly view the talks as the closest the two sides have come to an initial deal since the conflict began.

The proposed memorandum would declare an end to the war and establish a 30-day negotiation period for a more detailed agreement.

The follow-up talks would focus on reopening transit through the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran’s nuclear program and lifting US sanctions.

Islamabad and Geneva are under consideration as possible venues for the negotiations, Axios reported.

Under the draft terms, Iran would agree to a moratorium on uranium enrichment, while the US would gradually ease sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds.

Both sides would also relax restrictions tied to the Strait of Hormuz, including Iranian limits on shipping and the US naval blockade.

The duration of the enrichment moratorium remains unresolved. Iran initially proposed a five-year period, while the US sought 20 years.